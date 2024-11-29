Podium finish for Wilson at Masters Hockey World Cup



ALISON “Al” Wilson has won a bronze medal in the green and gold at the 2024 Masters Hockey World Cup in New Zealand.

Held at Auckland’s National Hockey Centre from 7 to 16 November, the World Cup brought together more than 2600 Masters-age competitors from 23 nations.

Al was a pivotal member of the Australian 50+ women’s team, who cemented their standing on the world stage with a third place finish.

The Camden Haven-local was also named the Australian Best Overall Women’s 50+ Player of the tournament.

Al’s hockey journey traces back to her childhood.

“My eldest sister Maree was my biggest influence, she always played and I just tagged along with her,” said Al.

“I grew up in Adelong, a small country town outside of Goulburn, and when I turned nine I started to play hockey – we all got roped in.”

At the age of 12, Al began playing junior representative hockey, including stints with NSW under 18 and 21 teams.

After taking a hiatus in her late 20s, Al’s love for the game eventually brought her back to the field, leading to her participation in Masters competition.

Al was selected for the World Cup squad after representing NSW in a national competition in Western Australia.

Her natural athleticism and skill didn’t go unnoticed in Perth, sealing her spot on the plane across the ditch.

“I was pretty excited when I was selected,” said Al.

“Especially as this is my first World Cup venture.

“Previously my Australia representative duties included competing in Trans-Tasman competitions, as other World Cup events were cancelled due to Covid.

“I was really honoured and happy to be representing Australia and playing in the World Cup.”

Al said the atmosphere at the World Cup was “really positive”.

“The competitors were all there because of their love for the sport.”

She said hockey has taught her to “never give up and keep putting your best out there, just to see where it might take you”.

By Kim AMBROSE

