Appeal to locate woman wanted on kidnapping and firearms charges



MID NORTH COAST Police are seeking public assistance to locate 27-year-old Dahkota Harris, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for kidnapping and firearms offences.

She is known to frequent the Port Macquarie and Kempsey areas and is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of solid build, about 165cm tall, with red/ginger hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.