Camden Haven students to join annual Cardboard Boat Regatta



CONSTRUCTION has been in full swing as schools across the Mid North Coast gear up for the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie West’s annual Cardboard Boat Regatta.

The event, scheduled for 1 December, promises a day of creativity, competition, and community spirit on the Hastings River.



Students from Camden Haven High School have been hard at work, crafting more than five innovative vessels from recycled cardboard.

Their creations will be put to the test alongside entries from Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus, St Columba Anglican School, and the Nature School in a colourful display of engineering and ingenuity.

This marks the third year of the regatta, first launched in 2018.

Julie Constable, the former Rotary club president and driving force behind the event, highlighted the regatta’s value. “Allowing children to express themselves and use their intelligence is so important,” she said.

Rotary Vocational Director Heather Mayne emphasised the regatta’s focus on problem-solving, creativity, and sustainability.

“Our goal with this project is to encourage these students in their education, potentially leading them towards careers in the marine or engineering industries… but most importantly, it’s about showcasing that Rotary is about having fun as you help others.”

The event has captured the imagination of local schools, with 14 boats already registered.

Rotary Youth Director Brenda Sarno noted the excitement the regatta generates among students each year.

“We have four high schools and the Nature School preparing their boats to undertake a 100-metre water circuit on the Hastings River,” she said.

“To top it off, local maritime engineering company Birdon will judge and declare the overall winners.”

Camden Haven High School teacher Jasper Pengelly, who is leading the school’s STEM class for this year’s regatta, highlighted the valuable lessons the event provides.

“An important lesson of the class is that it is okay to fail because success comes from learning,” he said.

The regatta will feature four major award categories:

● Most Creative Design

● Most Team Character and Best Team Spirit (costumes, team chant, teamwork)

● Most Epic Fail

● Overall Winner

Safety on the water will be ensured by Marine Rescue.

By Luke HADFIELD

