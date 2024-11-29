Ocean Drive duplication project enters next phase



CAMDEN Haven workers commuting to Port Macquarie are being advised of “competing changes” to the Ocean Drive Duplication roadworks.

The Emerald Drive intersection will soon re-open while the entry to Matthew Flinders Drive will be closed.



This next phase of the $111 million project, awarded to Ditchfield Contracting, will see the road on the Lighthouse Beach side lowered to prepare it for additional southbound lanes and traffic lights.

Council advises that Emerald Drive will operate as a temporary T-intersection, with traffic able to turn in and out in all directions.

Access to Lighthouse Plaza shops and Tacking Point Tavern will be re-instated and the temporary southbound right hand turn off Ocean Drive will be removed.

During these works, motorists who usually access Ocean Drive from Matthew Flinders Drive will need to choose an alternate route.

A Busways shuttle service will connect the 322 bus route between Matthew Flinders Drive, Emerald Drive, the Plaza, and Tavern during construction hours.

Council’s Director Community Infrastructure Rob Fish, said while the project is progressing with good momentum, there will be competing traffic changes in the weeks ahead.

“As the contractor moves into the next phase of work at Matthew Flinders Drive, preliminary work is also taking place in preparation for the Crestwood Drive and Dahlsford Drive intersection upgrade,” he said.

“No road closures will occur at this intersection at this time.

“We will re-open both pedestrian underpasses as part of this stage of work.

“There is still some work to do around these areas, but we will manage access to ensure we keep these important connections open.”

The new footpath along Ocean Drive will open from Emerald Drive to Greenmeadows Drive south (except for a section between Crestwood Drive and Yaluma Drive).

There will be no pedestrian access to Crestwood Drive at the Ocean Drive intersection – pedestrians should use the new, temporary pedestrian access at Yaluma Drive.

Temporary bus stops will be in place close to usual stops.

The “November Community Notification” on Council’s project webpage has a map showing pedestrian routes and bus stops.

By Sue STEPHENSON