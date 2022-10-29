Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

● ON 14/10/22 Police arrested a 21-year-old man who handed himself into Macksville Police Station following investigations related to a domestic violence incident.

The accused man was charged with Intimidation, Use carriage service to menace/harass/offend, and breach of bail.

The accused is currently on conditional bail to next appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 1/11/22.

● On 14/10/22 Police spoke with a man in Nambucca Heads in relation to an alleged assault matter.

As a result of investigations the 59-year-old man was advised he would be issued with a Court Attendance Notice for the offence of Common assault.

The accused man is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 24/11/22.

● On 14/10/22 Police arrested a nineteen-year-old woman in Macksville following a domestic violence incident.

The woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with breaching an AVO, Intimidation, and breach of bail.

The accused woman was refused bail by Police and appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on 15/10/22 where she was subsequently granted conditional bail by the Court to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/10/22.

● On 15/10/22 Police stopped a vehicle in Macksville for random testing.

Checks upon the occupants of the vehicle revealed that the 47-year-old male driver was in breach of an AVO.

The accused man was arrested and charged at Macksville Police Station where he was refused bail.

The accused appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on 16/10/22 and was subsequently released on conditional bail by the Court to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/10/22.

● On 16/10/22 Police arrested a 39-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address following investigations related to an assault matter that occurred in Macksville on 14/10/22.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with two Common assault offences.

The accused was later released on conditional bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 10/11/22.

● In the early hours on 21/10/22 Police were alerted to a stealing that had just occurred in Bowra St, Bowraville.

About 1:34am Police arrested a 21-year-old man in Carbin St, Bowraville who was also in possession of a knife.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on conditional bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 24/11/22.