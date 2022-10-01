Pop in to Woolgoolga Probus Awareness Day

WOOLGOOLGA Probus is holding an Awareness Day sharing the club’s purpose and the value of membership, on Saturday morning 8 October at Taffy’s Café to boost interest in joining.

Current members will be on hand to talk about the activities run by the Club and the enjoyment they receive from meeting new people, sharing stories and generally socialising.



Speaker Coordinator Ian Wade told News Of The Area, “Members enjoy being challenged by speakers such as Bob Breen OAM who spoke recently on the topic of ‘Disappointing the Dragon’, his theories on how Australia should stand up to the Communist Party of China.

“Member Gordon Letts has delighted us with his travelogues of outback Australia, especially his amazing drone shots.”

Ian has also organised for the City of Coffs Harbour General Manager Natalia Cowley to speak at an upcoming meeting.

Social Committee Chair Trish Pope said, “Outings have included trips to Maclean, a guided history tour of Bellingen, Christmas in July Luncheons, a guided tour of the Botanic Gardens, and plans are currently underway for a trip to the Butterfly House and to the Dorrigo Lookout.”

Secretary Robyn Rooth adds that members also love following the meeting with lunch together.

“Probus certainly encourages fellowship,” she said.

“Regular outings are always very popular and offer great opportunities for exploring our area and socialising at the same time.”

The Probus Club of Woolgoolga operates under the auspices of Probus South Pacific Ltd whose aim is to provide Friendship, Fun and Fellowship for active retirees.

Woolgoolga Probus has a history dating back to 1987, a time when it was a men’s only club.

At a time when there were not a lot of planned activities available in Woolgoolga the Club thrived, reaching around 80 members.

Activities included sports days, week-long trips away and guest speakers on topics such as ‘The inside of a Cow’s Stomach’ and the more serious ‘Should Woolgoolga have a Retirement Home’.

Twelve years ago members moved with the times and invited women to join the Club and since then women have taken up some roles in management.

Activities available to members are varied and include monthly Coffee & Chat get-togethers, and a General Meeting which includes interesting guest speakers on a diverse range of topics.

By Andrea FERRARI