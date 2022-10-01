Police re-appeal to locate missing man – Coffs Harbour

POLICE are re-appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing on the state’s north coast.

Brandon Kelly, aged 23, was last seen at a care facility on the Pacific Highway near Isles Drive, Coffs Harbour, about 5.30pm on Thursday 8 September 2022.

He was reported missing to officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, who commenced an investigation into his whereabouts.

Police and family hold concern for his welfare due to medical conditions that require treatment.

Brandon is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, of thin build with brown hair.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Inquiries by police have indicated Brandon may be in the Woolgoolga area.

Anyone who may have information regarding Brandon’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.