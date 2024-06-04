Port Stephens and Nelson Bay netballers tune up for State Senior titles in Sydney



PORT Stephens and Nelson Bay Netball Associations will unveil their array of talent at this weekend’s HART State Senior Netball Championships in Sydney.

The annual three day carnival showcases the strength of grassroots netball and brings together the best Opens, 17 years and 15 years and under players from across the State.

This year’s event will be staged at venues in Campbelltown and Camden from Saturday June 8 to Monday June 10.

Both Port Stephens and Nelson Bay will join several other competitive clubs from the Central Coast/ Hunter and North Coast regions at the showpiece event that has proved a pathway for future Australian Diamonds champions over the years.

Experienced representative convenor Amanda Wilks told News Of The Area that the Nelson Bay club was hoping to duplicate the deeds of last year’s Opens team that brought home the NSW Senior Division 3 trophy.

“We experienced memorable campaigns in 2023 by winning two State titles that proved a great fillip for our small association,” Amanda reflected.

“After tasting success at the NSW Senior titles our 12 years team claimed the State Junior Division 4 trophy a few weeks later to cap another milestone in our proud 40 year history” she added.

The Port Stephens club also proved competitive against much larger associations at last year’s State carnivals staged in the Hunter and Sydney.

They will parade some exciting prospects under the guidance of stalwart representative convenor Sam Rumbel.

Nelson Bay and Port Stephens senior squads tuned up for this weekend’s State titles with strong performances at the recent Great Lakes Carnival.

By Chris KARAS