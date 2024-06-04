Northern Hawks brave in defeat against Central in Denton Cup clash at Tomaree Oval



COURAGE and enthusiasm are words synonymous with the Northern Hawks first grade rugby league team in the 2024 Newcastle Rugby League Denton Engineering Cup series.

They may be winless after seven rounds but Brad Tighe’s inexperienced youth brigade have gained plenty of admirers for their stout hearted performances in the early phase of this year’s competition.

During the recent Women In League round fixture at Tomaree Oval, the Hawks – who represent Port Stephens in the Denton Cup – were gallant in a 16-6 loss to sixth placed Central Newcastle.

In one of their best defensive efforts of the season the Northern line up tackled themselves to a standstill and were locked 0-0 with their more fancied opponents at the half time break.

Central staved off a fierce challenge with tries by centre Tyrone Nean (2) and winger Kain Anderson after the interval and two conversions from five eighth Logan Radzievic.

Elusive winger Ryan Weatherall scored the lone try for Northern with hooker Floyd Tighe adding the extras.

Talented utility Liam Walsh produced an outstanding game for the Hawks with his skilful attacking play and copybook defence a feature for the home side.

Walsh was ably supported by hard running second rower Henry Penn and teak-tough prop Tyson Hodge who led the way in defence and metres gained with the ball.

In encouraging signs for the future the Northern Under 19s team, spearheaded by emerging lock Rylee Moses-Kincaid, posted a 25-0 victory over their Central counterparts.

Central proved too strong in the reserve grade fixture with an emphatic 52-6 win.

The Northern Hawks host Western Suburbs Rosellas in their next home match on Saturday June 15 at Tomaree Oval with first grade kick-off at 5pm.

By Chris KARAS