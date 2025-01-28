Port Stephens club athletes impress at NSW Country Athletics Championships



PORT Stephens’ elite athletes have produced encouraging performances at the recent NSW Country Athletics Championships in Maitland.

Corlette express Summah Harrison led the gold medal rush for the 21-strong contingent, winning the 100m sprint final in the Women’s Under 20s category.

Some of the finest junior and Masters athletes from across the state braved the challenging conditions as swirling winds and rain lashed the Maitland Regional Athletics Centre during the prestigious three day carnival.

Nineteen-year-old Harrison, a former NSW Combined High Schools sprint champion, brought home gold in her pet event to remind keen judges of her athletic prowess.

Just as impressive was talented thirteen-year-old prospect Elara Barnes who claimed two gold and two silver medals to cap an outstanding meet.

The emerging sprinter won both the 200m and 200m hurdles finals in the Girls Under 14yrs division and finished runner up in the 80m hurdles and 100m events.

Rising talent Mia McDonald reaped the benefits of an intensive training program under leading coach Bob Walkley by clinching gold in the Under 15 Girls 300m hurdles final.

The fourteen year old Tomaree High School student stepped up in the atrocious conditions to post a winning time of 51.77 sec in a tough field of runners.

Experienced campaigner Simone Masters was the Port Stephens club’s fourth gold medallist at the carnival, taking out the 800m sprint in the Women’s Masters 30-39yrs category.

Simone also claimed a bronze medal in the 200m sprint final.

Other Port Stephens Club athletes to bag medals were Masters stalwart Steve Denning, who claimed silver in the Men’s 70-79yrs javelin and bronze in the discus; Brayden Weine, who collected silver in the Under 11 Boys 100m final; promising all rounder Malia Foster, who earned bronze in the Under 9 Girls long jump final and fifteen-year-old Naomi Reungkitchaya, who picked up bronze in the Under 16 Girls discus event.

There were more celebrations when the talented quartet of Landen Weine, Brayden Weine, Rhylin Green and Hunter Travers snared a bronze medal in the Under 12 Boys 4 x 100m Relay final – clocking a time of 59.48 sec.

Port Stephens Athletics Club president Michelle Chan was full of praise for her versatile squad of 21 athletes.

“Everyone gave it their all in tough conditions and did a great job against some highly talented rivals,” she told News Of The Area.

“Overall our club ranked 27th out of 85 clubs which is an amazing feat.”

