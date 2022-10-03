Port Stephens Council approves funding for community groups

FINANCIAL assistance has been approved for two worthy community groups following the recent Council meeting.

Meals on Wheels Tomaree has been granted $500 of rapid response funding put forth by Councillor Matthew Bailey.

This donation will go towards assisting volunteers in the preparation and delivery of meals for the elderly and vulnerable community members.

Councillor Bailey thanked the Council for supporting Meals on Wheels.

“Tomaree Meals on Wheels was only recently opened on 6 June and has already delivered well over 4000 meals to the local community,” Cr Bailey said.

“They have 120 regular clientele on their base as we speak and they’re I’m glad to support this great community asset as they continue to grow.”

The Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation will also receive funding in the form of Mayoral funds valued at $9,727.54 to continue leasing an area in Sturgeon Street in Raymond Terrace.

Councillor Giacomo Arnott said that the Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation does an incredible job supporting the local community.

“In a community that unfortunately has a lot of disadvantaged people, services like this are making a big difference and it is essential to help support the service to continue in their established location,” Cr Arnott said.

“It allows people that need their help and have nowhere to go, have a sense of normality and something that can be easily accessed.”

By Tara CAMPBELL