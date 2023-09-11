Port Stephens Family of League annual Charity Bowls Day fun at Nelson Bay Bowling Club

GRAND Final fever has gripped the region with Port Stephens Family of League preparing for their eleventh annual Charity Bowls Day event on Sunday September 24 at Nelson Bay Bowling Club.

Staged just seven days before the NRL Grand Final, the tradition of dressing in your favourite rugby league team colours is encouraged and adds to the feel good atmosphere of the day.

The event is coordinated by Nelson Bay Bowling Club’s hard-working manager Kane Coulls and features Men, Women and Mixed categories with bowler and non-bowler sections that enable participants to compete for major trophies.

Local Family of League treasurer Gerry Mohan told News Of The Area that the Bowls Day was one of three major fundraising events organised by the Port Stephens Family of League Foundation each year.

“We organise a kick off Club Day in February followed by our annual Sportsman’s Dinner and Charity Golf Day at Nelson Bay Golf Club during May and Bowls Day each September to help raise funds that helps the Foundation care for those men, women and children of the rugby league community that may have fallen on hard times,” Gerry quipped.

“Bowlers can take part in the Spider event to open the day and have the opportunity to win succulent seafood raffles on the greens plus bid for a variety of auction items,” he added.

All participants will also be provided with a delicious sit down meal.

The Bowls Day commences at 9.30am.

Cost is $30 per player; teams of four $120 that includes two x ten ends of bowls, hot lunch, green fees and loan of bowls for non-bowlers.

Enquiries to Bill Gainsford on 0412 605 957 or Kane Coulls on 0412 525 663.

