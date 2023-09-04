Port Stephens Power quartet to represent NSW at AFL Masters National Carnival in Maroochydore

THEY are the brains trust of Port Stephens Power AFL senior women’s team with a wealth of experience and the ability to inspire team mates with their natural ball skills and on field acumen.

Meet Power stalwarts Airlie Everill, Josie Johnson, Justine Hourihan and Renee Selby, the seasoned quartet who will represent NSW at this year’s AFL Masters National Carnival on the Queensland Sunshine Coast.

Talented forward pockets Everill and Hourihan and defensive guru Johnson gained selection in the Blues Over 40s team while capable winger Selby was named in a combined NSW/ACT Over 35s squad to compete at the championships that kick off in Maroochydore on October 1.

All four played key roles in the Power’s finals charge in the 2023 AFL Hunter Central Coast Black Diamond Plate womens competition.

The depleted Power side were eliminated in the finals by a rampant Terrigal-Bateau Bay Blues team that continued its winning form last weekend by tipping out Newcastle City 41-8 at the No 1 Sports Ground.

Everill, Johnson and Selby hail from Medowie and Hourihan from Nelson Bay and proved the driving force behind the Power club’s title push in the Black Diamond Plate series.

Respected leader Selby told News Of The Area that representing NSW was “a proud honour”.

“To play for my State at a national carnival is something I really enjoy and to experience the moment with three of my great friends makes it more special,” Renee revealed.

“This will be my first Carnival and the nerves have already set in but training with Josie, Airlie and Justine has had a settling effect – they have already pulled on a NSW jumper at previous Masters events and their advice and tips are so invaluable” she added.

Maitland Saints pushed their title claims by surging into the Black Diamond Plate Grand Final with a resounding 30-7 victory over minor premiers Cardiff Eagles.

It was a dominant display by the Saints who tackle the winner of this Saturday’s preliminary final between the Eagles and in-form Blues in the trophy decider on September 16.

By Chris KARAS