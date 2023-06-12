Port Stephens Power women edge out Cardiff Eagles in Black Diamond Plate AFL thrillerPort Stephens Power topple league leaders in women’s comp

THE PORT Stephens Power women’s team have thrown down the gauntlet to their premiership rivals in the 2023 AFL Hunter Central Coast Seniors Black Diamond Plate series.

The Power showed they are a force to be reckoned with after toppling competition leaders Cardiff Eagles (5-6) 36 to (5-4) 34 in a thriller at their home base at Medowie’s Ferodale Oval.

It was Port’s fifth win of the season and lifts the club into equal second spot on 22 points – just two behind the high flying Eagles (24).

Sixteen-year-old young gun Taylor Smith produced another masterclass performance to spearhead a rousing win over the top ranked Cardiff side.

The Sydney Under 18s midfield representative booted two goals and inspired team mates with her courage, tenacity and all round skills to underline her raw potential.

Cardiff led by twelve points coming into the final quarter before the Power staged a spirited comeback to edge out the Plate leaders.

Experienced Port fullback/wing/ruck Renee Selby told News Of The Area the two point victory over the Eagles has given the girls “a massive confidence boost”.

“We have notched up some classic wins this season but the highlight is definitely rolling the powerful Cardiff team,” quipped Renee.

“I was so proud of the way we fought back with every team member playing their part.”

As well as sinking Cardiff, Port have registered thumping wins over Newcastle City (87-22), Terrigal-Avoca (141-7), Cats (116-0) and Gosford Tigers (130-15) and drew with Killarney Vale Bombers (27-all).

They have lost only twice this series to Maitland Saints (66-14) and the Bateau Bay Blues (41-35).

Other Power players to impress this season include full forwards Beth Daniels and Mikaela Cameron, midfielders Lauren Kidd, Josie Johnson, Shakira Jobson and Jessie Jones, Tara Hollywood, Sarah Masiero, Penny Rushworth, Sophia Roberts, Danelle Savuro, Gabrielle Fitzsimmons, Cassandra Terranova, Johanna Wilson and Airlie Coleman.

