Port Stephens schools focus on bird migration



LAST week, Bobs Farm Public School was the first cab off the rank in a program to educate students in Port Stephens about the amazing annual migration of birds from the northern hemisphere to the Hunter wetlands.

Members of the Ports Stephens Sister Cities Committee, the Hunter Bird Observers Club and local artists have collaborated to provide practical hands-on activities to create awareness of the birds’ journeys and the importance of protecting local wetlands.



Other primary schools that have agreed to participate are Soldiers Point, St Michael’s, Tomaree and St Philip’s Christian College.

Migratory birds they’ll check out include the Bar-tailed Godwit, Eastern Curlew and Latham’s Snipe, which travels 8000 kilometres from Japan to Australia, including the Hunter region.

The students will be supplied with resources including teacher notes and picture books supplied with funding by Port Stephens Council.

Student artwork about the birds and the wetlands will be displayed in an exhibition to be held at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre.

The program is part of events to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Sister Wetlands Agreement by the councils of Port Stephens, Newcastle and Kushiro, Japan.

Within each municipality are wetlands recognised under the Ramsar Convention as internationally significant.

As well as the school program, a community-based education program will be held in November to coincide with a visit by a Kushiro delegation, including mayor Hiroya Ebina, for a formal re-signing of the agreement with Newcastle and Port Stephens mayors.

For further information, contact Elaine Fereday on 0438 841 932.

By Simon EKINS

