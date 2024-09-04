Raymond Terrace Lions fundraise for childhood cancer research



THE Lions Club of Raymond Terrace hold an annual Biggest High Tea event to raise funds for the Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation (LCCRF).

This year, a ‘Quilt for a Cure’ is also being raffled, with profits going to the LCCRF.



Annette Clark of the Raymond Terrace Lions Club told News Of The Area, “At last year’s event, two ladies were so very moved by the guest speaker’s presentation and the cause… that they went home, recruited some more willing workers, and created a wonderful handmade quilt.”

Local Lions members will be selling tickets from 5-7 September at MarketPlace Raymond Terrace.

“Our Lions will be located at the bottom of the travelator,” Annette said.

The annual fundraiser has grown year to year and is heavily supported by the local community and businesses.

“We are on target for a record year,” Annette said.

“A visit to the Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation website will highlight some of the amazing stories of children whose health journey has been affected and greatly improved by the relationship between LCCRF and the health professionals.”

This year’s Biggest High Tea is being held on Saturday 28 September at St John’s Church in Raymond Terrace.

“The high quality of homemade food, raffles, silent auctions and great company will again be the focus for the event,” Annette said.

By Marian SAMPSON