Where and how to vote early in the Port Stephens Council election



PRE-POLL voting in the Port Stephens Council election opens on Saturday, 7 September.

There are only two places residents can cast an early vote.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

One is the Raymond Terrace Community Church at 10 Richardson Road, Raymond Terrace.

It is fully wheelchair accessible.

The second pre-poll location is All Saints Anglican Church at 25 Church Street, Nelson Bay.

Assisted access may be required at this site as the path of travel can be dangerous and the ramp is not to standard.

With the exception of Sunday, both centres will be open at the following times.

– Monday to Wednesday: 8:30am – 5:30pm

– Thursday: 8:30am – 8:00pm

– Friday: 8:30am – 6:00pm

Telephone voting may be available to those unable to visit a polling centre while electoral officers can visit nursing and aged care homes if they are considered “Declared Facilities”.

There is no absentee voting in local government elections.

Anyone living away from their registered council area has until Monday, 9 September, to apply for a postal vote.

Completed ballot papers and postal vote certificates must then be received by the NSW Electoral Commission no later than 6pm, on 27 September.

Nine councillors and the Mayor are to be chosen from across three wards, East, Central and West.

Ward boundaries have changed and come into effect for the first time this election.

Residents close to the edge of the accompanying maps are advised to check the NSW Electoral Commission website by searching “Find my Electorate”.

A full list of election day polling stations will appear in next week’s paper.

In the meantime, further details can be found on the NSW Electoral Commission website at elections.nsw.gov.au/elections.

By Sue STEPHENSON