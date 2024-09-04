Volunteers keep count of Port Stephens’ dolphins population



VOLUNTEERS around Port Stephens Bay stood vigilant to count the local and active dolphin population on Sunday 18 August.

Under the auspices of ORRCA, the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia, the volunteer army of spotters were stationed at 62 registered sites on beaches, bridges and boats.



Vessels from Marine Rescue, Imagine Cruises and Moonshadow Cruises also took part.

“With the help of community volunteers, we are able to observe the dolphins around the Bay and collect valuable information for conservation and research, and this helps shape our understanding of the local dolphin population,” said ORRCA’s Dolphin Census organiser, Sherelyn Overson.

“We are currently analysing the data to check the number of dolphins, to ensure we don’t double count.

“We are looking at the number of dolphins observed, start and end times, locations, directions of travel and sighting notes.

“The community volunteers’ participation in this event is much appreciated and we hope you will join us again when we conduct the next census.”

Of the preliminary results available, the largest group sighted had 20 individuals.

Forty percent of dolphins were travelling, 20 percent were feeding, and 40 percent were involved in multiple activities.

ORRCA, now in its 35th year, is an entirely volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation with a primary focus on the protection of whales, dolphins, seals and dugongs in Australian waters

The organisation aims to protect and educate about the cetaceans of the sea, often working hand-in-flipper with the NSW Parks and Wildlife services, but funded mostly through donations and grants.

The Dolphin Census is the longest-running community dolphin count in Australia, operating for over 20 years.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

