Port Stephens students excel in mathematics competition



THE brightest young minds from across the Hunter came together last week as winners were announced for the 2024 Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition.

Challenging students to solve 35 questions without the use of calculators or rulers, the competition drew entries from over 300 schools spanning the Hunter, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers, Central West, Riverina, New England and North West regions.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Year 6 winner for Port Stephens was April Turner from Soldiers Point Public School.

The Year 6 District Awards for Port Stephens went to Luke Elsegood from St Philip’s Christian College Port Stephens and Julian Pham-Vaughan from Medowie Public School.

“It’s inspiring to see so many students take on the challenge each year, demonstrating not only their mathematical abilities but also their problem-solving skills – skills that are vital to their future success,” said Newcastle Permanent Chief Distribution Officer Paul Juergens.

“We’re proud to support a competition that encourages resilience, critical thinking, and a love for learning.

“Watching these students excel reminds us how important it is to invest in education and create opportunities for young people across the Hunter to grow and thrive.”

Participants were awarded high distinction, distinction, merit or participation certificates based on their performance.

District award winners received an additional reward of a Newcastle Permanent account credit.

The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition, which began in 1981, remains one of Australia’s largest and longest-running maths competitions of its kind.