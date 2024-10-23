The Write Direction: Council of hope



NOW that the LGA elections have been determined our area has a local councillor once more; a good result for the residents of the Myall Coast area who were previously without this benefit.

Our MidCoast LGA has a population of 94,000 and has elected five from the previous Council plus six first-time new representatives.

As expected, the major areas of population, being Taree and Forster/Tuncurry, have provided nine of the eleven available positions.

Tea Gardens has a population of 3200 and Hawks Nest 1400, so we were indeed fortunate to achieve representation.

There are reasons for that, with one being the selection of a good and capable candidate who was supported by a team of respected residents in his Independents group.

Secondly the area has apparently decided to work together in order to deliver this result, so that alone suggests that we have a working relationship that bodes well for our future when dealing with MidCoast Council.

We can probably say that the adjoining areas of Pindimar and North Arm Cove have also responded in a productive way in order to produce this result.

The purpose of having councillors is to provide the LGA with direction for the management of the area and the expenditure of funds for basic maintenance of facilities, plus funding new ones.

Council is run by its General Manager, with council staff in various departments managing projects and initiatives, however they need the elected representatives’ (councillors) consent in order for those plans to become operative.

It’s a numbers game which is hard to achieve when you are one of eleven.

By John BLACKBOURN