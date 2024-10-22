Tea Gardens Hawks Nest lifesavers involved in daring rescue



LIFESAVERS from the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest SLSC launched a daring, after-hours rescue at Bennetts Beach on Sunday, 6 October.

They combined to save a woman who was being blown out to sea.



Though the weather was fine, strong winds and choppy seas were highly problematic for one female visitor who had chosen to head out on an inflatable stand-up paddle board (SUP) board with a male companion.

Another man had run down the beach from the Deadman’s Dunes area, to alert lifeguards.

“Despite having packed up for the day, we had noticed the woman head out from near Deadman’s and realised we were going to have to go get them,” Patrol Captain Kris Macklin told News Of The Area.

“She was past Yacaaba by the time the guys got to her; we did not expect her to float out that far.

“The Inflatable Rubber Boat was taken down on the SSV trailer and launched from near their setup.”

Fellow Patrol Captain and skipper of the IRB Dan Rodgers said the pair were lucky lifeguards were still on the beach.

“If we had gone home, it could have been a Coast Guard or police call; she would have ended up at Cabbage Tree Island with the seals,” he said.

“We realise that people just want to get away from the crowds, which is why they end up so far away from the flags down the beach.

“However, if you enter the water as a swimmer, please stay between the flags, and on any kind of board, stay nearby, within view of the Surf Club.”

While the rescue was performed by SLSC personnel, paramedics were called to the scene, although no hospital transport was necessary.

By Thomas O’KEEFE