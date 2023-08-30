Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network to hold annual Remembrance Walk





EACH year the Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network (PSSPN) conducts a Remembrance Walk to enable members of our community who have lost a loved one or friend to suicide to come together to commemorate that person and the life that had been shared with them.

The walk will be held at Iluka Reserve at Boat Harbour on Saturday 9 September at 9am.



Michael Murray of the Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network told News Of The Area, “The walk has been held in the area for over ten years now.

“It’s purpose is to help people that have suffered the loss of a family member or friend, and acknowledges the wide impact and long lasting impacts of such a loss.

“They are with us forever and long suffering continues after they are gone.

“The walk is an opportunity for those that have lost to come together to remember and share their lost connection,” he said.

“The chance to share these important parts of who we are with others who understand them as deeply as we do and to be able to speak freely in that shared space has proven a very powerful and positive experience for the many people who have joined us for the event over more than ten years now.”

If you or someone you know may be at the risk of suicide, there is help available, and the PSSPN encourage you to reach out.

For people in urgent need of support contact Lifeline on 13 11 44 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

By Marian SAMPSON