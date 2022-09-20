Port Stephens to host Sunset Cinemas Series screening films these school holidays

GET out this spring and enjoy Port Stephens Council’s first Sunset Cinema Series as part of the Spring School Holiday Program.

The Council will be hosting three free outdoor cinema events across the region, inviting community members to relax complimentary comfy bean bags, eat some popcorn and grab a bite to eat from local businesses or food trucks that will be at some of the events.



On 27 September from 5:30-8:30pm, Raymond Terrace will host the first sunset cinema at Riverside Park, showcasing the Karate Kid movie.

Medowie will host the sundown cinema on 29 September at Boyd Oval from 5:30pm-8:30pm where Back To The Future will be screened.

The final sunset cinema will be held at Nelson Bay on 1 October.

At Apex Park, the event will run from 5:30pm-8:30pm, screening Jumanji.

These events have been made possible through NSW Government’s Regional School Holiday Funding program, which encourages social or recreational activities, events, services or programs for young people aged twelve-24 years during the Spring school holidays.

A spokesperson for the Office of Regional Youth said these events reflect the importance of young people.

“Young people are an essential part of vibrant regional communities.

“The Holiday Break program provides young people with opportunities to connect, socialise, and have fun during the school holidays by delivering a range of free and subsidised activities across regional NSW.”

By Tara CAMPBELL