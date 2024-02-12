Port Stephens’s Holiday Parks welcome tens of thousands



PORT Stephens’ holiday parks continue to be a major drawcard for visitors to the region, with occupancy rates through the holiday season rising from last year’s levels.

Port Stephens Council is heavily invested in the tourism business, responsible for the management of four holiday parks at Nelson Bay, Fingal Bay, Soldiers Point and Shoal Bay.



“Across the peak December 2023 and January 2024 periods, Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Parks welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the region, enjoying the first class beachfront facilities at Fingal Bay, Shoal Bay and Halifax Holiday Parks,” James Cook, Business Development and Marketing Manager, Port Stephens Holiday Parks told News Of The Area.

“Occupancy levels at Council’s holiday parks across (the) peak (period) increased year on year by 3.1 percent in December and reached an incredible 87.9 percent average nightly occupancy in January 2024, with Halifax Holiday Park achieving an average nightly occupancy of 93 percent within the same period.

“With over 570 villas, cabins and caravan sites available across all of Council’s holiday parks, an estimated 2,500 guests can be accommodated each night in Port Stephens, being the largest tourist accommodation provider in the region,” he said.

The Tomaree Peninsula enjoyed high visitation during the summer holiday period, with parking space uptake and retail trade a good indication of positive economic impact from the busiest time of the year in and around the Bay area.

By Marian SAMPSON