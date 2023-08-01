Positive Behaviour and Learning Program

THE Positive Behaviour and Learning Awards are back for term three.

This week students nominated included Aaliyah Newbury, of Irrawang Public School, who was nominated for finding a credit card and handing it in. The owner was very grateful for her honesty.



Jayde Gibson of Raymond Terrace Public School supported and engaged with pre-school students as part of the Book Buddies program.

She encouraged others to have a go even if they find it hard. The pre-school students love to read with Jayde.

Grahamstown Public School student Caelan Pearson was nominated for his participation on a school excursion to the fire station, a volunteer commented on his excellent use of manners and how interested he was in all the different things he was being shown.

He displayed all the school’s PBL values of respect, personal best and safety.

Irrawang High School’s Evelyn Smith was nominated for her commitment to helping out at Cafe Irrawang on a regular basis during her own breaks.

Scarlett Gibbons of Hunter River High School was nominated for being a fantastic team member in the mock trial and mediation competition.

She has prepared herself thoroughly with the knowledge required to help support the team in maximising points to succeed.

Salt Ash Public Schools Layla Toan was nominated for being a supportive and respectful student at the athletics carnival and showing great sportsmanship during events.

Sonny Edwards of Medowie Public School was nominated for being a mentor to others regarding Aboriginal education.

Sonny has been very responsible in sharing his knowledge with other students as well as in delivering the Acknowledgement of Country.

He always displays amazing compassion.

Amelia White of Seaham Public School was nominated when she was observed approaching a younger student who was upset without being asked.

Amelia checked in with the younger student and did her best to cheer her up.

Isabella Williams of Karuah Public School was nominated for displaying outstanding sportsmanship, determination, dedication and team spirit during weekend netball

By Marian SAMPSON