

ANOTHER round of young people have been celebrated as part of the Raymond Terrace Community Positive Behaviour for Learning Program (PBL) program.

Last week’s nominees received their awards at a ceremony at MarketPlace Raymond Terrace.



Sarah Foister, PBL Coordinator at Karuah Public School, said the program was “promoting unity”.

“Our staff, students, and community come together to explicitly teach and model PBL lessons fortnightly.

“For many years, we have celebrated and recognised the positive contributions of our students, both within the school and in the wider Port Stephens community.

“As part of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL initiative, our students have the opportunity to be recognised outside of school for their positive impact on their local and broader communities,” she said.

– Irrawang Public School student Paige is one of the school’s amazing preschool students that brings sunshine wherever she goes.

She was nominated for always playing nicely with her friends and showing how they can get along in activities and games.

Paige shows respect to everyone, every time!

– Raymond Terrace Public School student Sapphire was nominated for going out of her way to look after young students.

She was nominated by a parent of a Kindergarten student and office staff for the way she cared for a very upset little boy and stayed with him until adults could help.

– Kyle, a student at Grahamstown Public School, was nominated for his positive attitude and helpful nature.

He is always the first to offer to help and even stayed behind at the recent Athletics Carnival to help staff clean up the stands and pack up equipment.

– Cody from Irrawang High School was nominated for demonstrating the school’s PBL values of respect, responsibility and personal best.

Cody recently suffered a hand injury, leaving him unable to play ice hockey.

However, as he recovered, he helped his dad coach Newcastle’s Para Ice Hockey team.

– Hunter River High School’s Kenzie was nominated for supporting a young member of the community who needed assistance.

– Silvia from Salt Ash Public School was nominated for always setting an example for peers by showing a high level of respect towards visiting teachers and community members.

– Medowie Public School student Levi was nominated for his efforts in fundraising.

He has been busy reading books to raise money for multiple sclerosis.

Levi is aiming to read over 100 books to raise $500 for the cause.

– Seaham Public School student Bridie was nominated for being an outstanding school citizen.

She has been observed being responsible and respectful cleaning up the school environment and packing away sports equipment without being asked.

– Mitali of Karuah Public School was nominated for upholding the school and community PBL values of pride and success.

Mitali always demonstrates persistence and determination when challenged and consistently strives to achieve personal goals.

The team at the NOTA congratulates all of this week’s PBL award nominees.

By Marian SAMPSON