THIS week the Raymond Terrace Community Positive Behaviour for Learning Awards demonstrate the compassion and generosity of students from our local schools.

Holly Deguara, Principal of Salt Ash Public School told News Of The Area, “Salt Ash Public School is proud to be a Positive Behaviour for Learning school and for the last five years we have been a member of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL program.



“All students, staff and members of our community promote our school PBL values of being ‘Positive, Respectful and Safe Learners’ at school and in the community.

“Each week students are explicitly taught positive behaviours as a whole school and are rewarded for demonstrating these behaviours.

“Our students are demonstrating these positive skills when community members are coming into our school such as Aussie Hoops and Drumbeat, and sharing our values in the community when on excursions such as debating workshops, Star Struck, rugby league gala days and we know they will continue to display our expectations during our upcoming school camp and K-2 excursion to Oakvale Farm.

“This is a credit to the implementation of our PBL program.”she said.

Last Week’s Nominees

– Irrawang Public School student Sofia O’Neill was nominated for showing incredible bravery and a charitable spirit for cutting her long, beautiful hair off to raise money for charity.

– Seaham Public School’s Tia Richens is also a caring student who considers the needs of others. Tia, like Sofia, recently cut her hair and donated it to support children who have cancer.

– Raymond Terrace Public School student Kayden Daunt was nominated for being respectful and helpful to retail staff at Woolworths.

– Grahamstown Public School student Blake Hitchcock consistently shows kindness and respect towards all staff and students. He is an active participant in all areas of school life, giving up his recess breaks to help with gardening club.

He also supports our school leaders by helping to set up technology for each week’s assembly.

– Daniel Cobby of Irrawang High School was nominated for his involvement in the school as a PBL Ambassador and as a regular and appreciated volunteer at Cafe Irrawang. He also recently collected for Legacy in Raymond Terrace.

– Hunter River High’s Braiven Megallon was nominated for being an amazing help at the CAPA concert. He was running messages, helping parents and members of the community and assisting with the coffee cart fundraiser.

Braiven is a positive and friendly member of the school community.

– Salt Ash Public School’s Syanna was nominated as she volunteered her own time before and after school to help with the Book Fair.

– Amelia Rolfe of Medowie Public School is an outstanding school citizen. She always displays kindness and empathy towards younger students.

– Karuah Public School’s Myles Considine was nominated for his assistance during the Father’s Day stall. Myles took the time with each of the younger students to help find them the right gift and assisted them in adding up their money.

He showed great responsibility and made the jobs of the volunteers so much easier.

By Marian SAMPSON