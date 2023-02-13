Progress Association wins $117,464 grant for public exercise equipment in Hawks Nest

THE Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association (HNTGPA) Incorporated has been a successful recipient of a $117,464 grant in Round Five of the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund to install outdoor exercise equipment in Providence Bay Park, Hawks Nest.

The Fund has provided more than $660 million to over 2,530 grassroots projects aimed at reinvigorating communities in every single regional local government area across NSW.



“We are so excited that we can deliver this project to our community,” said HNTGPA Secretary and grant writer, Sandra Bourke.

“In September last year the community told us that this was one of many projects that needed to happen.

“Others include improving the Tea Gardens skate park, upgrading the pool precinct, running more events like Seniors Week, and building a fenced dog park.

“Grant writing is a challenge but with this and other wins, I am confident that the Progress Association can deliver.

“I would like to acknowledge our wonderful supportive Management Committee, our great members, and the strong support we received from other local volunteer groups, all of which helps to get things done – faster.”

With 100 percent of the grant going to the HNTGPA, the funds will be spent directly on the project thanks to hard work planned by volunteers, including pro bono project management services.

Support for the bid was also provided by the Myall Masters Swim Club, Tea Gardens Lions Club, TGHN Surf Life Saving Club, MidCoast Council and the local Aboriginal Reference Group.

The project will install outdoor fitness stations in Providence Bay Park for use by all locals and visitors.

These new accessible, safe and durable outdoor gym stations, all on rubber soft fall, will ensure users enjoy the coastal environment while improving their strength and fitness.

The project will take around six months to complete and the HNTGPA will keep locals updated on progress and when the new equipment is ready to be used.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Stronger Country Communities Fund is helping to enrich the lives of residents in regional communities.

“Whether it’s community hubs, town halls, pathways, recreation areas, playgrounds, or creative and training programs, everywhere I go, people tell me how much the Stronger Country Communities Fund is helping make regional NSW an even better place to call home.

“The NSW Government is focused on delivering infrastructure and programs in regional NSW necessary for stimulating economies, and we’re backing local projects that make a positive difference to the communities in the bush and surrounding areas,” Mr Toole said.

For more information email HNTGProgress@gmail.com.