New waste app for Port Stephens

KEEPING track of all things waste is easier than ever with Council’s new app, Port Stephens Waste Launched last week, the app is a one-stop-shop for residents looking to find out about their bin days, kerbside collections, problem waste drop off days, and service impacts.

Mayor Ryan Palmer says the app complements Council’s other ‘green initiatives’ such as the switch to solar power, the upcoming roll-out of green bins, and Council’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2025.



“We’re always looking for ways to reduce our environmental impact, and meet the needs of our community – we’ve heard they’re keen to see us use green alternatives,” Mayor Palmer said.

“The introduction of our new waste app means we’ll be able to reduce the number of paper waste calendars we print – contributing towards our carbon neutrality goals,” he said.

Community Services Section Manager Tammy Gutsche says the introduction of the waste app comes at a perfect time, with green bin delivery following later this year.

“With green bins coming later this year, the app will provide clarity for residents about their bin days and other waste services available throughout the LGA,” Mrs Gutsche said

“The app also allows us to send people waste reminders if they opt in, and communicate more effectively with them when there are impacts to their waste service, for example during severe weather events,” she added.

The app is available for download on Google Play for Android devices, and on the App Store for Apple devices.

A limited number of printed calendars will be available at Council’s admin building, libraries and Visitor Information Centre for those who are unable to install the app on their device.