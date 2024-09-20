Quilters Providing Comfort To Breast Cancer Patients



FOR more than 23 years, the remarkable ladies associated with the former Inner Wheel Club of Coffs Harbour have created and donated more than 2000 cushions for breast cancer patients at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute (MNCCI).

Breast Care Nurse Jane Kelly said the kidney-shaped cushions, carefully designed to fit under the arm, provided vital comfort and protection to patients healing from mastectomies.



“More than just cushions, these handcrafted gifts have been a symbol of love and thoughtfulness, offering patients a much-needed reminder that they are supported by their community, even by those they have never met,” Ms Kelly said.

She extended a special thanks to Una Howe and Anne King Scott who have been instrumental in keeping the quilting going after the Inner Wheel Club dissolved six years ago.

The dedicated ladies of the “Old Hub Club” and Quota International of Coffs Harbour have funded the project over the two decades.

They now pass the baton to the local Bowerbird Quilters and Coffs Quilters and Needleworkers.

“Their continuation of this beautiful tradition ensures that breast cancer patients will continue to receive not only physical comfort but also the emotional support that these cushions symbolise.”

The coordinator of the project for Coffs Quilters and Needleworkers’, Heather Antaw, told News Of The Area that they were honoured to be asked to make the cushions.

“Many of our members have assisted with making and finishing these cushions already,” she said.

“Quite a few have needed them at some time themselves [and] were only too happy to help.

“We held two workshops, then individuals were able to sew some at home.”

The group has 65 finished cushions ready to hand out to Coffs Base Hospital and Baringa Hospital, when they are needed.

“We will continue to make these cushions for as long into the future as we can.

“Cushions are free to those requiring them, and we wish each recipient a safe, speedy recovery.”

By Andrea FERRARI