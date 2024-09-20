Coffs Harbour Running Festival breaks records



THE twelfth C.ex Group Coffs Harbour Running Festival took place at Coffs Harbour Showground on Sunday.

Records were broken at this year’s event, with more than 1,400 entrants from across the state taking to the course through the shady Coffs Creek and Botanic Gardens.



Organised by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour, the event raised $62,000 for local charities, a new donation record for the event.

Donations went to local charities on the day including Life Education, Early Connection, Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers, the Run Beyond Project and many more.

This year’s event was the largest running event ever held in Coffs Harbour with a 130 percent increase in numbers from the 2023 event.

The event consisted of the traditional 21.1km Half Marathon, 10km, 5km and 3km Family Fun Run/Walk as well as the 36.1km challenge.

A new start line location and course change for the 5km Fun Run and Walk including the Botanic Gardens was well received by participants who enjoyed the views and paths around Coffs Creek.

“This year the C.ex Group Coffs Running Festival was our largest yet with 1,400 runners!” said Event Director Keelan Birch on behalf of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour.

“The Coffs Showground was packed with runners from across NSW who came together for an amazing celebration of running.

“We are pleased to say that thanks to a successful event and support from sponsors we will be donating $62,000 to local charities.”

There were a number of standout performances.

In the HQB Half Marathon 21.1km, Port Macquarie’s Adam Mainey took the honours in the men’s race in 1:22:36, followed by Mitchell Scotcher in 1:25:12 and Nathan Hewitt in 1:25:41.

In the women’s HQB Half Marathon 21.1km, Reegan Ellis won in 1:27:24 and set a new 40-49 year age category record.

Laura Stirton finished second in 1:28:37 and Clare Palmer third in 1:35:21.

Clementine Eaton from Grafton broke the 16-19 years age category in 1:42:09

In the women’s Baringa Private Hospital 10km, Nicole Feain from Woolgoolga defended her 2023 title with a commanding win in 37:39.

Clare Palmer was on the podium again in the 10km, running second for 42:33.

Alison Neal came third in 43:49.

The male’s Baringa Private Hospital 10km was hotly contested with 18 runners breaking 40 minutes.

Tait Hearps from Sawtell put in a very strong run to finish in 33:42.

Robert Fish from Port Macquarie broke his own 40-49 age category record to finish second in 35:07, shortly followed by Coffs Harbour’s Isaiah Koopmans who came third in 35:15.

Numerous age category records were broken in the 10km by women, including Sophia Walraven (12-15 years) in 46:04, Clare Palmer (50-59 years) in 42:33, Maria Wood (960-69 years) in 51:39, and Elizabeth Thompson (70-79 years) in 58:36.

Paul Woodhouse broke the male 60-69 years record in 38:08 and Bruce Meder broke the 70-79 years record with 45:08

In the Southern Cross University 5km, speedsters Jake Ryan and Kyle Mcintosh were first and second in the men’s race both running under 18 mins with 17:34 and 17:55 respectively.

Thomas Burridge came third in the men’s race in 20:11.

In the ladies race, Macie Mcdermott defended her 2023 title with a speedy 20:48

Maddie Mcauliffe came in second in 21:31 and Fiona Bagley finished third in 22:14.

The combined Coffs Coast Kia 36.1km Nyami and Jaanybarr of the Creek involved runners completing the 10km, then the 21km and finally the 5km.

William-Kenney Herbert completed all three legs in 2:27:37 to earn the title of Garluunnggi Buluunggal-gundi Jaanybarr (First male of the Creek).

Andrew Ferguson of Coffs Harbour and Brendan Prince finished second and third in 2:33:56 and 2:34:53 respectively.

Clare Palmer convincingly won the ladies race in 2:41:19 to earn the title of Garluunnggi Buluunggal-gundi Nyami (First female of the Creek).

Clare also came second overall in the 10km and third overall in the Half Marathon.

Alexie Grice finished second in 3:00:57 and Janie Mahoney third in 3:53:34

Further results for the C.ex Group Coffs Harbour Running Festival can be found at coffsrunfestival.com

“Congratulations goes out to all participants who completed the C.ex Group Coffs Harbour Running Festival and thank you to all our sponsors, supporters and volunteers who made it happen!” Keelan said.