Pothole Warning After Toormina Man Injured In Motor Scooter Accident



ROGER Harris, 74, doesn’t remember flying over the handlebars of his motor scooter.

Though he does remember being in the air and thinking “I’m not going to be able to save this”.



He hit the road with the scooter on top of him; his body then skidding along the ground for about ten metres.

Police and paramedics were called and he was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital with his arm fractured in two places.

“Doctors have told me I may never regain full use of my right hand and arm,” he told News Of The Area.

The accident happened in June when Mr Harris reportedly struck a pothole while driving between 20-30 kmph along Minorie Drive in Toormina.

He is now seeking compensation from City of Coffs Harbour Council.

“Most of all I want to bring attention to the fact that lives are at risk here with the poor condition of Minorie Drive and Toormina, generally,” he said.

“Coffs Harbour Council needs to be held to account, before someone dies as a result of our unsafe road surfaces.”

The day after the accident, Mr Harris says Council repaired the pothole.

However, many remain.

“There are potholes right outside Council-owned Toormina Library and the childcare centre next door, and outside the back of Woolies and Aldi.”

Mr Harris is a lifelong motorsports competitor, car enthusiast and cyclist.

He understands how road surfaces change and was dressed in protective gear and wearing a helmet.

“The next person may not be wearing proper safety gear,” he said.

“I now realise how close I came to losing my life; when you come unstuck it’s quite unnerving.”

He has since sold the electric scooter.

NOTA contacted Council for comment.

“This individual matter will continue to be handled by the complainant and City of Coffs Harbour,” a spokesperson said.

By Andrea FERRARI

