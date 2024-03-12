Ray Hosking inducted as Probus Life Member



THE PROBUS Club of Hawks Nest and District inducted Ray Hosking as its newest Life Member at the Club’s AGM on Friday 1 March.

Prior to the AGM, a special announcement was made with all present, before Ray stood to take on his Returning Officer role facilitating the AGM’s elections.



“Since the club was formed in 2011, Ray has been a mentor for all Presidents and members of the Committee, and most definitely can be relied upon to offer a professional and intelligent opinion when required,” Probus President Peter Nealon declared.

“Ray has acted as the Club’s Returning Officer for the election of the Management Committee at our Annual General Meetings, and this honour should be conferred upon Ray, who has rendered outstanding service to the club.

“Ray is a Charter Member and has been an active member of the club, always supporting the ethos of ‘Friendship, Fellowship and Fun’ whilst attending meetings and outings.

“He is a true gentleman with a great sense of wit, but at the same time can be relied upon for his honesty and integrity.”

The motion was put forward at a prior committee meeting by Secretary Ann Scully, and was unanimously passed.

Ray joins Ann as one of only two members to have received this honour.

“It came as a real surprise,” Ray told NOTA.

“I am both honoured and privileged, grateful to the management and members for endorsing the resolution.

“We have a very vibrant organisation, and it’s wonderful to be a founding member of it.

“It is a real privilege to be a part of building the club to what it is today, at the pinnacle of my service club years.

“Rotary, Probus, I’ve always been involved in community service clubs.”

The Hawks Nest and District Probus Club goes from strength to strength, as the next meeting, set for Friday 5 April, will welcome 20 new members, seventeen of which are individuals who have never been in Probus before.

“This is amazing,” Ann said, “as only three of the new members originated from the other local club that had folded last year.

“They are attracted to the vibrancy of our Club; the opportunities for friendship, outings and activities.

“Some have been visitors to Club meetings since last September’s Broken Hill trip.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE