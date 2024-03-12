Be part of a MidCoast Speaking 4 the Planet art-science event



SCHOOLS and community members are invited to submit art, narrative, or short dramatic performances on the theme of koalas, with prizes to be won.

“These events will give students and community members an opportunity to speak up and advocate for a sustainable future through their art,” said MidCoast Council’s Sustainability and Natural Assets Coordinator, Tanya Cross.



“They will also help educate the community on the plight of koalas and how we can all contribute to local koala conservation.”

The four competition categories are visual arts, speaking, writing, and drama.

All entries must focus on the topic of ‘Koala Safe Spaces’.

The submitted works will be displayed or presented at one of three free events supported by MidCoast Council through funding from the NSW Koala Strategy and Council’s environmental levy.

There will be two events in May for both primary and high school students and one community event in June for participants of any age.

The school events will be held at MidCoast Christian College on 10 May 2024 for schools in the north, and Forster Civic Centre on 17 May 2024 for schools in the south.

The competition for the community will be held separately at Forster Civic Centre on 1 June 2024 and will be open for exhibition to the public.

“Now’s the time to download the information pack and think about what type of work you’d like to submit,” explained Tanya.

“If you intend to submit a work, make sure you register it by Tuesday 30 April.

“Works don’t have to be complete until the day before the event.

“We can’t wait to see what our local students and community members come up with.”

Download the information pack from https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Speaking-4-the-Planet. Further information can be obtained by emailing koalasafespaces@midcoast.nsw.gov.au.