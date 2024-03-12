Let’s celebrate Coffs Coast seniors



COFFS Coast seniors are being celebrated as part of the largest seniors festival in the southern hemisphere taking place across the state.

The two-week event, which officially began on Monday 11 March, aims to recognise the contributions our older generations make.

More than 500,000 people take part in the event in NSW each year, and this year’s theme is ‘Reach Beyond!’.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the festival is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate seniors in our community.

“Our seniors are such a valued part of our community, and we can’t do enough to thank them for the knowledge and achievements they have passed down through generations,” said Mr Singh, Shadow Minister for Tourism, Emergency Services and the North Coast.

“As part of the two-week festival, there are a range of events across the state including art classes, fitness and live music as well as events that can be accessed online, so you can join in on the fun no matter where you live.

“I encourage everyone to get in touch with their grandparents, parents, friends, or neighbours and spread the word to make sure all seniors can take advantage of these fantastic two weeks.

“Let’s celebrate our seniors and show them how much we value them, because they deserve it.”

The NSW Seniors Festival has been running for over four decades, providing entertainment and improving our seniors’ quality of life.

The 2024 NSW Seniors Festival will run from Monday, 11 March until Sunday, 24 March.

For more information visit www.nsw.gov.au/arts-and-culture/seniors-festival