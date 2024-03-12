Wheelchair basketball keeps Max in the game



A YOUNG sportslover has been embraced by Coffs Harbour’s wheelchair basketball community following a challenging medical diagnosis.

Eight-year-old Max Farr was recently diagnosed with Perthes disease, which has meant he cannot run or jump.

Active in a number of sports before the diagnosis, the St Augustine’s student now takes part in weekly wheelchair basketball sessions on Friday afternoons from 2pm-4pm at Sportz Central.

Max’s mother Rebecca said wheelchair basketball has allowed him to keep playing sport.

“After his diagnosis he can’t run or jump, and he previously played basketball and soccer and was a good runner and was also a swimmer,” she said.

“He is in a wheelchair when he is outside and on crutches when he is inside, and his restrictions will be lifted in a few years and he will be able to run again.

“Wheelchair basketball has given him comfort and has meant he can still play sport.”

Rebecca explained how much wheelchair basketball meant to her son.

“The camaraderie and inclusivity exhibited by the other players have turned wheelchair basketball into more than just a sport for Max, it’s become a welcoming community that embraces diversity and differences,” she said.

“The Friday sessions have become a highlight of Max’s week, thanks to the support of his school, which recognises the significance of his participation.

“He has found solace, support, and a sense of belonging in the local wheelchair basketball community.

“He just loves team sport, and being part of a team.

“And they don’t have to be in a wheelchair to play, they can be able-bodied.”

Rebecca thanked the efforts of the session organiser in working with Max.

“I wish to commend the organiser, Rob Piper, for his unwavering patience and dedication, particularly in providing Max with one-on-one time during training sessions,” she said,

“I believe Max’s story exemplifies the positive impact of community support, inclusivity, and the dedication of individuals like Rob Piper.”

The Coffs Harbour wheelchair basketball community are also planning to expand by introducing potential Tuesday sessions at Sportz Central.

By Aiden BURGESS