Coffs Harbour and Districts Sporting Car Club’s 2024 Khanacross Series gets underway



COFFS Harbour and Districts Sporting Car Club’s 2024 Khanacross Series got underway on the weekend with the opening round of the series.

Fifteen competitors attended with a good mix of cars in the opening round.

A club spokesperson gave a recap of the opening round.

“For the first few runs of the day the surface was a little slippery after some early morning showers,” they said.

“Competitors in rear-wheel-drive cars, in particular, were even more sideways than usual.

“This is not a bad thing as in the safe conditions of a Khanacross event, the slippery surfaces are always good to practice car control.

“It was hard to pick who had the most fun on the day, but it would be hard to go past the Jacob family from Kempsey who attended.

“Fifteen-year-old Amelia and twelve-year-old Liam had some good times in the Juniors, and Dad Damien finished second outright.”

The next club event is a Forest Rally to be run on Saturday 20 April.

It will be a round of the Queensland Rally Championship and a round of the NSW Clubman and Hyundai/Kia Series.

There are still some volunteer spots to fill to help the event run.

No previous experience is required.

If you are interested in having a fun day helping out, you can let them know by contacting the club’s social media pages or website, or 0499 358 162.

By Aiden BURGESS