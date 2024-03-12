Coffs Coast Masters athletes bag a swag of medals



COMPETING in the Mens 70-74 age category, two local athletes bagged a number of medals at the NSW Masters Athletic Championships held at Sydney Olympic Park on 2-3 March.

Woolgoolga’s Dave Kennedy was especially successful, winning six gold medals in the high jump, long jump, triple jump, javelin, 80m hurdles and 200m events.

He added two more medals, winning silver in the 60m and 100m sprints.

Coffs Harbour’s Bruce Meder won gold medals in the 800m and 1500m, with a silver in the 2000m steeplechase.

Bruce told News Of The Area he was excited to discover that he still had a finishing kick at the end of a 800 or 1500m run.

“I always had a good finish when I was younger and it was pleasing to know I still have it 30 or 40 years later.”

This was Dave’s seventh NSW championship, whereas for Bruce it was the first major athletic championship he had competed in for over a quarter of a century.

Dave’s wins in the long jump and triple jump presently have him leading the world rankings.

The two athletes compete for the Woolgoolga Athletic Club, which runs weekly athletic evenings during summer for seniors.

During winter months, from April to August, the club hosts the very popular Mid North-Coast Cross-Country series at a variety of locations on Sunday mornings.

By Andrea FERRARI