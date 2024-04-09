Raymond Terrace physio Chris Stoddard earns national cap for World Ultimate Frisbee titles



BY day he is an expert in the structure of the human body and its movement; treating people with health conditions and sporting injuries in his role as a physiotherapist.

In his spare time Raymond Terrace specialist Chris Stoddard is regarded one of the country’s finest receivers in the growing sport of Ultimate Frisbee.

Donning the green and gold colours of his country in Ultimate action is the highest accolade for the seasoned international and Newcastle I-Beam mainstay who continues to impress at elite level.

The athletic Stoddard – who doubles as an accomplished endurance runner – will spearhead the Australian Mixed squad’s campaign at the World Ultimate Frisbee Championships later this year on the Gold Coast.

Chris will join fellow Newcastle I-Beam international Ryan Davey in a strong Barramundis side that will test their skills against the world’s best from September 2-9.

It will be the first time the pair have lined up together in an Australian team – a special moment for the firm friends who have shared a wealth of success with their Newcastle club over the past fifteen years.

“To wear the green and gold in my sport is such an honour but when you get an opportunity to play for your country alongside a great mate it is something to cherish,” an ecstatic Stoddard told News Of The Area.

Now in his sixteenth season in the flying disc arena, the champion receiver has proved a top class Australian representative since earning his first cap back in 2013.

He helped the Goannas Under 23 team claim a bronze medal at the world titles in Toronto, Canada that year and was a key member of the Barramundis squad that secured silver at the Asia-Oceanic Ultimate and Guts Championships in the Philippines last September.

Chris learned to throw a Frisbee as an eighteen-year-old student at Whitebridge High School.

His American classmate Josh Branham tutored the rookie on throwing styles including forehand, overhead and behind and he quickly mastered the actions.

While studying at Newcastle University in 2009, Chris attended an Ultimate open day and caught the eye of officials who identified his natural talent.

Stoddart joined the Newcastle I-Beam squad and has developed into one of the club’s greatest players – helping secure a National Men’s Open title in 2010 and figuring prominently in major tournaments on the domestic and international front ever since.

By Chris KARAS