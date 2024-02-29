Raymond Terrace Rotary event supports work of Rural Fire Service



WHILE Christmas celebrations feel like a distant memory, the benefits of one community day are still being felt in the community.

The Raymond Terrace community came together to celebrate Christmas with festive spirit on 9 December 2023 at Terrace Central Shopping Centre.



The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Raymond Terrace, and featured Santa Claus visits, thrilling rides for children, superhero encounters and a complementary BBQ.

Amidst the festivities, the community united to support a vital cause, raising funds for the Raymond Terrace Rural Fire Service (RFS).

“Panthera Group, the esteemed proprietors of Terrace Central, demonstrated their commitment to community wellbeing with a generous $10,000 donation,” Rotary Club of Raymond Terrace President Adam Nicholas told News Of The Area.

Last week Mr Nicholas, alongside Terrace Central Centre Manager Crombie Pitts, presented $1,500 to Nick Pearson and Simon Fish of the Raymond Terrace RFS.

Panthera Group and Terrace Central extend heartfelt gratitude to the Rotary Club of Raymond Terrace and all who contributed to making this community event unforgettable.

By Marian SAMPSON