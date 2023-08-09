Raymond Terrace Rotary Youth Programs

THE Rotary Club Of Raymond Terrace has been making a difference in our community for nearly 70 years.

Since being chartered in 1953, the Rotary Club of Raymond Terrace has forged strong connections with the youth of our area through schools, leadership initiatives and opportunities for young people.



The club is proud to have had a lifelong impact on many local young people.

One program that highlights the club’s passionate focus on youth is the ‘Primary Schools Debating Competition’, which each year hosts as many as 10 schools competing for monetary prizes and a perpetual shield marking their efforts to refine their public speaking and social skills.

The club has been instrumental in funding Pupil Welfare and Literacy Programs at Irrawang and Grahamstown Public Schools.

More recently, the club’s Student Backpack Program has supported parents when students return to school, with backpacks and stationary items.

An Interact Club, established at Irrawang High in recent years has fostered leadership skills and knowledge of the world through service projects and activities.

Youth leadership programs, have seen selected students from Irrawang High and Hunter River High attend Rotary Youth Programs of Enrichment (RYPEN) to build self-confidence, social skills, leadership skills and give them opportunities to become a better person.

Young adults (18-25), have been sponsored to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) , which give them opportunities to enhance proven and potential leadership abilities.

Numerous students have been sponsored by the Club for an International Exchange for 12 months or a school Term to New Zealand.

These opportunities have changed the lives of many young people, learning another language and discovering another culture and becoming a global citizen.

The Club has provided opportunities for students to explore their passion for science and career opportunities in technology and engineering fields through sponsorship of Year 11 students from our district to attend the National Youth Science Forum at the Australian National University in Canberra for a week long conference in January and attendance at the Engineering Challenge at Newcastle University.

Ernie Elbourne, Service Director of the Rotary Club of Raymond Terrace told News Of The Area, “The Club’s focus in supporting leadership initiatives and opportunities for youth has always been an integral part of our program.”

The club is inviting members past and present and interested community members wanting to find out about Rotary and the clubs plans for the future in the community of Raymond Terrace are invited to contact the President, Adam Nicholas Ph: 0432187010 and attend the club’s 70th Anniversary Dinner at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club on Friday 8 September, 2023.

By Marian SAMPSON