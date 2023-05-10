Raymond Terrace streets continue to be reinvigorated

THE creation of a new Community Corner, featuring local artwork and new seating, is just one of the town centre projects being delivered by Port Stephens Council in Raymond Terrace, thanks to funding from the NSW Government Streets as Shared Spaces program.

“In 2020 we asked the community about their vision for Raymond Terrace, developing the Raymond Terrace Public Domain Plan, and since then, we’ve been rolling out a program of works to help see this vision become a reality,” Mayor Ryan Palmer said.



“Improving Raymond Terrace is a key action the community elected me on and I’m proud that we’ve been able to access a range of grant funding programs to make action happen.

“From early May, thanks to the NSW Government Streets as Shared Spaces Program, we’ll be implementing a range of improvements across the Raymond Terrace town centre, including colourful street and footpath stamping, a street art program, a makeover of King Street and the Marriage Trees park, reimagining the old fire station to a bright community corner, new wayfinding signage and new community events and activations,” he added.

Vibrant Places Coordinator Amber Herrmann said thanks to funding like this, Council can continue to roll out the 20 year vision to revitalise the town centre and improve public spaces for our community.

“The three biggest priorities of the Raymond Terrace community are healthy streets, lively spaces, and unique experiences, particularly in William Street, Adelaide Street and the river foreshore.

“We know this recipe can really boost business in a town centre,” Ms Herrmann said.

“As part of our Streets as Shared Spaces program, we’re working with local aboriginal artists, business and students to bring vibrancy and colour to existing furniture, walls and other underutilised spaces – all with the aim of linking key sites across the town.

“I’m really excited to see the town centre come to life with these simple yet impactful projects, it’s projects like these that let the community tell the story of their place and be proud of where they live.

“We’ll also be acknowledging the historical importance of the Marriage Trees and King Street area, improving the vibrancy of the site with improved signage, temporary seating, lighting and a play feature.

“Finally, to encourage social cohesion and to celebrate our reinvigorated spaces we’ll be holding a range of community events and activations like the upcoming Illuminate Raymond Terrace and Raymond Terrace Festival,” she added.

The Community Corner, street stamping, Marriage Trees activation and wayfinding signage works are scheduled to be complete by June.

The program is part of a larger program of works to revitalise Raymond Terrace.

For more information about these works visit pscouncil.info/rt-sass