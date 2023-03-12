Red Cross Calling on Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches residents to act for humanity

THIS month Woolgoolga Red Cross members join a wave of action across Australia to support the everyday humanitarian work of the Australian Red Cross as part of the Annual Red Cross Calling campaign.

Every year the Red Cross members ‘walk the talk’, driven by their belief that no one should face crises alone.



Red Cross has 20,000 members and over 131,000 Australians have been supported during emergency events, more than 180,000 meals have been delivered, 225,000 hours of social support have been provided, 85,000 people have received assistance through emergency recovery programs – and many more people have been supported in a great variety of ways.

Local Branch members will be manning street stalls around Woolgoolga to ask the community for generous donations.

On Friday 17 March, Beachouse will be hosting a Coffee Day and donating $1 for every cup sold.

Everyone is asked to join in for great coffee, a fun day and providing support for the work of the organisation.

“We are so grateful to Mikayla at Beachouse café and her team for their support and in recognising the importance of the role of Red Cross,” Woolgoolga Red Cross Calling Coordinator Judy Boyle said.

“If each person simply dropped in a few coins as they passed it would make a world of difference to the lives of the vulnerable.”

Woolgoolga Red Cross branch has also taken the decision to contribute the proceeds of the March Friendship Afternoon Tea (FAT) to Red Cross Calling in recognition of the need for continuous support for people suffering hardship in our communities.

The FAT will be held on Friday 31 March at the Seniors Centre from 2pm.

“Everyone, especially seniors, are invited for an afternoon of music, entertainment and great food,” Robyn Rooth from Woolgoolga Red Cross told News Of The Area.

Enquiries to Kerry on 0475 774 663.

The Woolgoolga Branch meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the CWA Rooms from 2pm.

“There are a variety of volunteering opportunities available and if you would like to get involved to help humanity you would be most welcome.

“We have afternoon tea after the meeting as well,” said Robyn.

By Andrea FERRARI