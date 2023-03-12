Remembering Margaret Crawley, a beloved legend of Coffs Harbour

MARGARET Crawley, an absolute do-er and shaker for the Coffs Harbour community, passed away on 24 February 2023, aged 79, days before her 80th birthday on 7 March.

Dear Margaret lived a generous, hard-working, loving, creative, sporty, fun and supportive life beloved by her daughters, Sandy and Michelle.



Margaret was an Avon lady, a talented and award-winning card crafter, and a great cook famous for her Christmas puddings.

To her dying day she held an unbeaten saltwater game-fishing record from 15 December 1991, catching a whopping black marlin weighing in at 324.2 kg in Coffs Harbour.

She donated a kidney to her daughter Sandy in 2009 in an act of deep motherly love and sacrifice.

Margaret lived life to the full, always giving and doing.

A longstanding and valued member of the Coffs Harbour Garden Club, Margaret’s sterling contribution to their work is recognised with a heart-felt statement.

“She was an absolute gem, always making herself available for any job or task within the club – be it an executive role when most folk were sitting on their hands and it looked like the club would fold, or many of the day-to-day functions which assist with smooth running of meetings and events,” Maria Bell from the Coffs Harbour Garden Club told News Of The Area.

“She will be sorely missed by club members, as right from the beginning it was obvious that Margaret was a person who was never going to be afraid of hard work.

“Margaret held many roles in the Garden Club over the years.

“She was invariably one of the first to volunteer to help out, whether that was cutting up onions and selling sausage sandwiches at the club’s annual Bunnings BBQs, or coordinating the club’s catering efforts at regular meetings and larger events which the club occasionally hosted.

“More recently, Margaret served with distinction in the role of arranging guest speakers, as well as assisting with publicity around the club’s activities and events.

“She was also a passionate advocate for the Coffs Harbour Show, encouraging members to enter exhibits in the show each year.

“Margaret also served in Garden Club executive roles including President and Vice President, putting her hand up when no-one else was prepared to do so.

“Her generosity and sense of loyalty to the club was instrumental in helping it survive what was a difficult period and she was greatly admired for her contribution.

“Margaret was a giver and great contributor, and even though she sometimes didn’t enjoy good health, she was prepared to step forward to help out wherever she could.

“May she rest in peace,” closed Maria.

Margaret Crawley is also referred to as a legend lost to the agricultural show community.

In recognising the life work of Margaret for the Coffs Harbour Show, Christopher Pearson, President of the Coffs Harbour Show Society Inc told NOTA, “In November 2022 Agshows NSW, the parent body of the 190 Shows in NSW, awarded Margaret Crawley an Award as Local Legend of Shows (Coffs Harbour Show).

“In doing so Margaret became only the second Coffs Show member in 111 years to receive this award.

“Margaret was up until her death serving as Vice President.

“It was a role she was absolutely devoted to and one that no problem was too big.

“Margaret also served as Chief Pavilion Steward, a role she relished with vigour and enthusiasm to see that show patrons saw the best the area has to offer.

“Margaret as a fundraiser personally set up and manned 52 BBQs at Bunnings ensuring the Society was funded to the tune of $42,000.”

VALE Margaret.

By Andrea FERRARI