Repair workshops at The Bowerhouse as part of National Recycling Week

MIDWASTE is hosting practical ‘Fix It’ workshops at The Bowerhouse Community Reuse Centre in Raleigh starting on Saturday 21 October.

Highlighting National Recycling Week, the free workshops will teach people how to do basic repairs and maintenance around the home and simple furniture repairs giving items a second life and reducing the need for newly produced resources.



“MidWaste represents five councils located on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales, including Bellingen Shire, Coffs Harbour City and Nambucca Shire.

“Together, we are working, with funding predominantly from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA), to improve waste management and resource recovery and contribute to the development of a more circular economy,” Wendy Grant, MidWaste Project Officer, told News Of The Area.

“The workshops aim to engage local residents in thinking about keeping materials circulating in the economy for as long as possible, reducing resource consumption and waste, all of which will help protect the environment and reduce emissions from landfill and production.”

These free educational workshops are a collaboration of MidWaste with Bellingen Shire Council.

Saturday’s workshop, from 1pm until 3:30pm on 21 October, is Home Furniture Repairs.

Participants will learn how to give a new life to preloved furniture, for example a rickety wooden garden chair and garden bench or a wobbly chair.

Bookings are essential at https://events.humanitix.com/home-furniture-repair-workshop-the-bowerhouse-community-reuse-centre.

The Basic Plumbing workshop takes place on Saturday 4 November from 1pm – 3.30pm.

Here you will learn how to change tap washers and o-rings, deal with stiff garden taps, use plumbers’ tape and simple gutter repairs/replacement.

Bookings essential at https://events.humanitix.com/basic-plumbing-at-home-workshop-the-bowerhouse-community-reuse-centre.

The Rapid Bike Repairs workshop on Saturday 18 November from 10am – 3.30pm is a drop in session.

Hosted at The Bowerhouse, anyone can turn up with their bike for some rapid repairs and maintenance on the day.

Places are strictly limited so drop into The Bowerhouse from 10.00am to register in person to secure a spot in the queue for free repairs.

Experienced bike mechanics will show you how to ‘fix it’ and complete simple repairs on your bike.

Watch the bike mechanic wizards in action and learn handy repair and maintenance skills and tips on the day.

Fix it Basics on Sunday 19 November at 1pm – 3.30pm is a practical workshop at The Bowerhouse where you can learn how and when to use screws, nails, rivets, various glues, liquid nails, silicone and more for basic fix it jobs around the home, to hang pictures on timber, brick or tile walls, for example.

Bookings essential at https://events.humanitix.com/fix-it-basics-workshop-the-bowerhouse-community-reuse-centre.

By Andrea FERRARI