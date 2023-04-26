Residents and Council to collaborate on Community Engagement

PORT Stephens residents are invited to apply to participate in a new advisory group focused on guiding the design of communications and engagement programs for key Council projects.

In November 2022, Port Stephens Council adopted a new Communications and Engagement Strategy.



Acting Mayor Giacomo Arnott said that the Communications and Engagement Advisory Group was identified as a high priority within the strategy and reflects the Council’s ongoing commitment to listening to the voice of our community.

“We know our community wants to be involved in decision making for their place, and this advisory group is the result of years of work by Councillors and the Council to make that a reality.

“I want to pay particular tribute to Cr Leah Anderson who has worked tirelessly to achieve this fantastic outcome,” Acting Mayor Arnott said.

“The advisory group will work with Councillors and staff to determine who Council should engage with, how we deliver communications and what type of feedback we need to gather to deliver better results.

“There’s no better way to ensure we’re representing the diverse voices across our community than tapping into local experts that know their places best,” he added.

Council’s Group Manager Steve Peart says the advisory group is designed to ensure representation from all sectors of the Port Stephens community.

“We’re asking for community representatives who live, work or study in Port Stephens, have strong community networks and a desire to participate in best practice,” Mr Peart said.

“We want to hear from a broad range of residents and to help this, we’ve made the process as inclusive as possible with applications being accepted in multiple formats – in writing or via video and audio,” Mr Peart said.

“The meetings will also be held both online and face to face, making them accessible to those that can’t travel to face to face meetings or those with caring requirements.

“By working together, we can gain a greater understanding of the communities’ priorities and ultimately, deliver outcomes that improve the liveability and wellbeing of those that live, work and visit Port Stephens.

“We look forward to seeing the benefit community insight will bring to high impact projects,” he added.

The group will operate under a Terms of Reference adopted by Council on 11 April 2023.

Expressions of interest remain open until midnight 10 May 2023.

Find out more and apply by visiting portstephens.nsw.gov.au/council/committees-and-advisory-panels