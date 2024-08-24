Retired policeman Gary Lee to run for Mayor on September 14



UTUNGUN resident and retired policeman Gary Lee will contest the Nambucca Valley mayoral election on September 14.

Although well-known locally through his policing background, through his local business and his involvement as a committee member for Utungun Community Hall, this is the first time Mr Lee has run for election.



Mr Lee, who grew up in Bankstown, Sydney, moved to Moree in 1968 after finishing school to work on a farm with his uncle.

When work became scarce, a police officer in town suggested he join the force.

Mr Lee went on to become a mounted policeman in Redfern.

“I ended up in the mounted police, which I loved because I was virtually still in the country but I was in the middle of Redfern riding a horse in Centennial Park,” he said.

“It was an exciting part [of my life],” he said.

After two years in this role, Mr Lee began “chasing promotions” and spent the next 30 years in various roles with the NSW Police Force.

In 1972, his parents bought the Nambucca Valley property where Mr Lee currently lives.

Although stationed elsewhere in the state, he returned frequently to assist them with fencing and farm work.

Eventually Mr Lee received a posting as a Senior Officer to Kempsey Police Station, before retiring twenty years ago to manage his pastoral care business from the Valley.

Mr Lee is an active volunteer with the Rural Fire Service and the Utungun Community Centre and believes he would bring a great understanding of the key issues and opportunities for his community.

He is also an advocate for volunteers, believing they don’t get the recognition which is due to them.

“Without volunteers, the council couldn’t afford to offer the services that they do,” he told NOTA.

Mr Lee lists crime prevention, youth issues and infrastructure as the three priorities of his 2024 campaign.

As the father of three grown-up boys and having had a long engagement with the Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) – including establishing the Kempsey PCYC – Mr Lee believes council has a role to play in delivering youth programs to support and promote healthy interactions within the community.

Mr Lee says “infrastructure” includes well-maintained roads which are a necessity in combating natural disasters as well as investing to protect the river system upon which the region relies.

Balancing the books without costing rate-payers more in these times of increased living costs is also important, Mr Lee told NOTA.

“Communication and engagement are key to councils succeeding and if elected Mayor I will ensure that Council delivers services in an effective and timely manner,” he said.

By Ned COWIE