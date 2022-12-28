Revived Urunga Christmas tradition a big hit with local kids

OVER 300 people took to the streets of Urunga on Monday 19 December to greet Santa, Mrs Claus, the Urunga Fire Brigade and the famous red fire truck as they handed out gifts to all kids, big and small.

“This revived Urunga tradition was all possible thanks to a group of dedicated locals from the community, who only weeks ago decided they wanted some good ol’ tradition this Christmas,” said Peter Lister.

Santa drove around most local streets, or families met him at the nearest main corner.

On many streets families gathered together to wait, with more than 30 people at some stops.

“400 gifts were given out so Mr and Mrs Claus were busy,” Peter said.

“The feedback has been positive, this celebration really made some local Urunga kids very happy seeing this for the first time.

“Even the adults’ all had smiles on their faces, a real trip down memory lane for them!

“All round it had a real ‘feel good’ flavour.

“This is what happens when unity is put back into community!”

There are already plans to do it again next Christmas with a few additions, and the group is already planning for a similar celebration at Easter time.

“None of this would have been possible without the help from the Urunga Fire Brigade and Urunga Lions Club with sponsorship from eight local businesses – Urunga Waters Tourist Park, Boardwalk Cafe, Embers Bar and Restaurant, Lifehouse Care Pantry, Urunga’s Washing Well, Cutz Both Ways Hair n Beauty and Bel’s Boheme.

“Merry Christmas from all of us in Urunga,” Peter said.