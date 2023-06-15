Roosters take stunning clean sweep across the grades against Sawtell

WITH the non-availability of key members of the Roosters squad – Roberts-Davis, Saunders, Smith and Langley – for Saturday’s clash against Sawtell, supporters could have been forgiven for considering a win for Nambucca was not on the cards.

The faithful that spent the afternoon at Coronation Park on Saturday received a demonstration of top class football from a side that has depth, conviction and belief in itself and was able to come up trumps 36-22 against the Panthers – even without its marquee players.

Brody Simmons crossed the line for the home side with only three and a half minutes on the clock and was followed by another try by Jai Waddy, who converted his own try, six minutes later.

Sawtell soon answered with a try of their own, however after being pinned against the line for repeat sets, the pressure resulted in an off-side penalty which was all the Roosters needed for Brody Simmons to cross the line again, with Jai Waddy nailing the conversion.

Khan Smith crossed again for the Roosters at the 27 minute mark then, with six minutes left in the half, a dropped ball by the home side saw a full length of the field run by Sawtell resulting in an unconverted try.

A penalty goal by Jai Waddy on the bell saw the first half end with a score line of 22-10 in the Roosters favour.

It was in the second half where the crowd were really brought to their feet.

Leroy Buchanan followed up on a well placed grubber kick to score a try after nearly 15 minutes of grind and once again Waddy was on point with the boot.

Six minutes later, on the end of one the most spectacular chip and chases you will ever see, Jai Waddy went over for a try and converted his own try, taking the Roosters to 34-10.

Ryan Taylor put more points on the board for Nambucca, then with 10 minutes left on the clock, the Roosters were scrambling in defence as Sawtell put an adventurous kick across the field resulting in a bold try, making the tally 36-16.

This gave the visitors some spark and, in the last two and a half minutes of the game, a 60 metre run from a tenacious line-break saw the Panthers bring their points up to a respectable 22 to the Roosters 36.

In the Reserve Grade clash spectators were treated to a gritty game of football with two very competitive packs playing to win.

Both teams had plenty of possession in the first half and although Roosters drew first blood, Sawtell were in front by 20 minutes into the game thanks to a lapse in discipline in defence creating a huge overlap that was exploited by the visitors.

A penalty against the Roosters led to another try by Sawtell and this seemed to jolt the home side back into the game, however they still trailed 8-14 at half time.

Coaches orders were to focus on completing sets in the second half and those orders were followed as a Ben Walsh try evened the game up to 14-14 ten minutes into the second half.

Points continued to mount for the Roosters and the Panthers began to unravel.

Roosters fullback Jake Jones was having a solid day with the boot, converting well and a try by Ben Welsh on the full time bell put the icing on the cake with the Roosters winning 42-18.

In the U/18s curtain raiser the young Roosters had a field day against an out matched Panthers outfit with a massive 40-0 win.

This week the Roosters head to Macksville for the much anticipated Nambucca Valley local derby.

By Mick BIRTLES