Roosters to take on Inverell in trial match thriller at Coronation Park

THE Inverell RSM Hawks RLFC will make the long trip to Nambucca Heads this week to take on the Nambucca Roosters in a trial match at Coronation Park on Saturday 25 March.

The match will be the Inaugural Stuart Field Memorial Shield, named in honour of the late Stuart Field, who was a life member of the Nambucca Roosters and whose family has a long and distinguished playing history with the century old club.

The Captain/Coach of the Inverell RSM Hawks is a grandson of Stuart Field and a well known former Nambucca Roosters player, Brad Field.

Two more of Stuart’s grandsons will also be playing on the day with Jackson White taking to the field in the U/15’s game and Karsen White in the U/9’s.

Tanya White, daughter of Stuart and Margaret Field, told News Of The Area, “Our family feels very privileged that Dad is being honoured in this way by the Nambucca Roosters RLFC and it will be a very proud day for all of us.”

News Of The Area asked the Nambucca Roosters First Grade Coach, Warwick Jones, what he expected from his side during this trial match, noting the start of the regular Group 2 season is still a month away.

“We will use this match as an opportunity to put together all the things we have been working on in the pre-season.” Warwick said.

“We are not concerned about the scoreboard, just looking to complete sets and try out our squad, giving as much time on the paddock to everyone as possible.”

The Nambucca Roosters will run on their exciting new signings in the game against Inverell and supporter expectation is high.

Former Mid North Coast local Robbie Smith has returned after eight years working and playing football in Western Australia and is expected to run on as the Roosters fullback this season.

Warwick Jones considers Smith’s speed and dynamic style of play to be an asset to the 2023 Roosters.

Former Nambucca Junior Dane Saunders has returned to Coronation park this year and is likely to play at hooker in the new look Roosters line-up.

Warwick also pointed out that he has an experienced lock, Dean Goodwin, a former Kempsey man, who has been playing his football in Brisbane, added to the 2023 First Grade squad.

Entry to Coronation Park on Saturday 25 March will be by gold coin donation with the U/15’s at 11:00am, U/18’s at 12:20pm, Women’s League at 1:45pm, U/9’s at 3:00PM and the Senior Game at 3:30pm.

There will be a canteen and bar open at the ground and a junior sprint contest and post match entertainment is also planned.

By Mick BIRTLES